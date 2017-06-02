’13 Reasons Why’ Actor Henry Zaga to Play Sunspot in ‘New Mutants’

Henry Zaga has been cast as Sunspot in 20th Century Fox’s New Mutants, according to Entertainment Weekly. The film is being directed by Josh Boone, based on a script he co-wrote with Knate Gwaltney.

This makes Zaga the second Netflix actor brought onto the movie, a day after the news that Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton was in talks to play the Cannonball.

New Mutants revolves around a group of five young adult mutants held captive in a secret facility, where they must come to terms with their troubled pasts and learn to control their superpowers, if they are to have any chance of escaping. Sam Guthrie in New Mutants. As it were, relative newcomers Blu Hunt and True O’Brien are reported to be the front-runners for the role of Mirage, at the moment.

“New Mutants“, created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod, was the first X-Men comic spinoff, launched in the early 1980s. This will actually be Sunspot’s second movie appearance, having appeared briefly in Days of Future Past played by Adan Canto, where he attacked some Sentinels in the background.

“We’re covering this film because Boone has explained that he’s planning on taking the film and, “…making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe.

“Fox/Marvel redefines the superhero genre once again with the horror thriller, The New Mutants“.

Are you excited about Henry Zaga joining The New Mutants film as Sunspot?