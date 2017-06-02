34 bodies found at Manila casino attack suffocated, not shot

Just after midnight on Friday local time, a man burst into the Resorts World building near Manila’s global airport. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables.

Mr Dela Rosa’s description punctuated a cascade of confusing and sometimes contradictory accounts of what had unfolded at the casino hotel in the Pasay City neighbourhood of the Philippine capital, just across from the worldwide airport, starting just after midnight.

The gunman, police told the Associated Press, had apparently committed suicide.

And the suspected gunman was found dead in an adjacent hotel.

“It’s too early to tell but as far as we are concerned there was no indication the IS-affiliated militants were behind the shooting”, he said.

Many in Manila feared in the moments after the attack began early Friday that it was linked to ongoing battles with Muslim militants aligned with the Islamic State group in the southern city of Marawi.

SITE INTEL GROUP, which monitors and reports on terrorist activity, tweeted that a Filipino operative for the Islamic ISIS said the group was responsible for the attack.

Bases on initial report, Apolinario said the suspect sustained an “exit gunshot wound” in the head.

But police chief Ronald dela Rosa said: “We can not attribute this to terrorism without concrete evidence”.

The gunman initially disappeared into the chaos of smoke and running people, leading to a five-hour manhunt through the complex, which also includes a hotel and shops, according to Dela Rosa.

He said the suspect shot at the giant LED TV screen upon entering the casino and opened fire in the air inside room where the casino chips were being stored. He did not hurt the guard.

He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a blanket, doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire, Mr dela Rosa said.

Authorities earlier said they think robbery was the motive.

He said the man then fired again at a stock room containing gambling chips and filled a backpack with chips worth 113 million pesos ($2.3 million).

The attack sent hundreds fleeing into the night and produced an immediate claim of terrorism from an Islamic State-affiliated operative, according to USA terror monitors.

In addition to the 36 found dead in the casino, the gunman was later found dead and a South Korea victim died in the evacuation. More than 50 people were reportedly treated in hospitals for various injuries and smoke inhalation.

“The Palace wishes to extend its deep condolence to the families and friends of the victims of the Resorts World Manila’s latest incident”, the statement said.

“We took out a ladder to save them”.

Numerous dead suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke at the complex, ANC News channel reported, quoting Bureau of Fire Protection sources.

Maintenance worker Ronald Romualdo told DZMM he saw a woman fall from an upper floor while trying to escape.