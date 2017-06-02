36 die from smoke in Philippine casino after gunman set fire

Eyewitnessess said a group of heavily-armed men in black hoods and black shirts had stormed the building, firing shots repeatedly and setting fire to casino tables.

Philippines police on Friday reiterated that the actions of a lone gunman in a Manila casino resort constituted a robbery rather than a terrorist attack, as they also confirmed that three dozen people were found dead in the complex, apparently having suffocated due to smoke inhalation.

He fled with more than 2 million United States dollars (£1.5 million) in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself. It was only later that the emergency services revealed that they had found about 30 bodies on the third floor of the complex, including the Taiwanese victims, reports said.

“He would have shot all the people gambling” if his goal was terrorism, national police chief Ronald dela Rosa said. None of the bodies had gunshots, authorities added. He saw no connection to the fighting in Marawi City in Mindanao.

“There is no element of violence, threat or intimidation that leads to terrorism”, Dela Rosa said.

He said they suspect that the gunman was mentally disturbed. It was not clear how he smuggled gasoline and an assault rifle into the crowded casino, but the assailant did not fire at people he encountered.

The gunman, whom dela Rosa described as “white, with a mustache”, about 6 feet tall and English speaking, fled the gambling area and barged into a room on the 5th floor of Maxims Hotel, which is part of the Resorts World complex.

Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Friday the gunman carried a 2 liter bottle of gasoline, the gambling area was carpeted and the tables were also made of combustible materials. A gunman stormed a mall-casino complex in the Philippines, torched gambling tables and stuffed a backpack.

President Donald Trump is offering the thoughts and prayers of the American people to those impacted by an attack at a tourist resort in the Philippines. A South Korean victim died in the evacuation.

More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape.

Trump was briefed by national security adviser H.R. McMaster on the Philippines incident before he went into the Rose Garden, a White House official said.

The foreign ministry said the Malaysian Embassy in Manila is closely monitoring this incident with local authorities.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law over the island of Mindanao last week after the crisis began. “Kufar” is a derogatory term for a non-Muslim.

The unrest in Marawi had sparked fears that militants might attack elsewhere to divert the focus of thousands of troops trying to quell the siege.

Dela Rosa said there was no immediate indication of terrorism.