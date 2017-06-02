36 die in Philippines Casino attack

MANILA Explosions and gunshots were heard at an entertainment resort in the Philippines capital Manila early on Friday and armed police were deployed to the scene, local media reported.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing into the night outside the Resorts World Manila complex and produced a claim of terrorism that police stressed had no evidence to support it.

Gunshots and explosions rang out early Friday at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s global airport in the Philippine capital, sparking a security alarm amid an ongoing Muslim militant siege in the country’s south.

Police watch smoke from a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

Dela Rosa said security footage showed the gunman ignoring a guard who tried to question him at the entrance to the complex.

Resorts World Manila, situated near the city’s worldwide airport, had been put on lockdown following the incident.

Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said 36 people suffocated from smoke after a lone gunman set fire to gambling tables in a casino in Manila.

Hours later, police confirmed the gunman had committed suicide by setting himself on fire in one of the hotel guest rooms.

Authorities suspect the man was trying to rob the casino at Resorts World Manila, a complex of hotels, restaurants, stores and a multi-floor gambling area.

The Philippines have been troubled by terrorism lately, as government forces are battling ISIS-affiliated soldiers for control of the city of Marawi, a mostly Muslim city on the southern island of Mindanao. According to SITE, the message says the attacker meant to burn the casino because the activities inside were haram, or forbidden by Islam.

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at San Juan de Dios hospital, said patients were suffering from smoke inhalation and some had injuries such as fractures but none had gunshot wounds.

Mr Dela Rosa said there had been no specific, credible terror threat in Manila so far.

Dela Rosa said the man, acting alone, walked into one of the gaming rooms and fired the rifle at a large television screen, then poured gasoline onto a gambling table and set it alight.

The man left the room and went upstairs to the hotel section, according to Dela Rosa.

He lay down on the bed, covered himself with a blanket, doused himself with gasoline and then set himself on fire, dela Rosa said.

He stuffed chips totalling 113 million pesos ($2 million) in a backpack, but it was recovered by police.

The attack sent hundreds fleeing into the night and produced an immediate claim of terrorism from an Islamic State-affiliated operative, according to US terror monitors. Dozens had minor injuries suffered during the stampede to escape.

A casino worker named Julio from the third floor of the complex told DZMM radio he heard many gunshots and saw people running up the stairs from the second floor.

“We took out a ladder to save them”.

“We ask for your prayers during these hard times”, they added. I could not carry her.

“I got her bag so her family will know what happened to her”, he said.

“The Palace wishes to express its deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the Resorts World Manila’s latest incident”, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

But it is really very sad as to what’s going on throughout the world with terror. Trump said he was “closely monitoring the situation”.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, however, made no mention of the attack in a speech he gave to soldiers Friday in the country’s south.

However, a “Filipino operative’ linked to the self-styled Islamic State has claimed responsibility for it, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist news and propaganda”.