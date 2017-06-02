36 killed by smoke after gunman starts fire in Manila casino robbery

A masked gunman set fire to a gaming room at a casino in the Philippine capital on Friday, igniting a toxic blaze that killed 37 people, authorities said, but they insisted it was not a terrorist attack.

Officials insisted that the incident was a robbery attempt, and was not terrorism-related despite an apparent claim by the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

But police chief Ronald dela Rosa said: “We can not attribute this to terrorism without concrete evidence”. “But he did not hurt anyone”.

Metro Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde refused to label the event an act of terror and told CNN Philippines victims who were discovered are are believed to have died of suffocation from smoke inhalation.

It was not clear how the gunman smuggled petrole and an assault rifle into the crowded casino, but he did not fire at people he encountered.

The complex, which is described on RWM’s website as “the first and largest integrated resort in the Philippines”, is located across from Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“There hasn’t been anyone shot. there are only injuries from people who tried to escape in a stampede or from smoke”, Dela Rosa said on DZMM radio.

Policemen walk past a still smoldering part of a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, early Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines.

Dozens of others were injured in a stampede as they rushed to leave Resorts World Manila, which is across a road from the Philippines’ main worldwide airport, after the man fired what police said was an M4 assault rifle and started the fire around midnight.

The suspect was English-speaking but had no identification cards.

Police sealed off the area during an hours-long search of the resort complex.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing through the complex and into the night.

A Filipino operative for the Islamic State group, in a quick communique, took responsibility for the attack shortly after it began.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-IS Telegram chat groups, SITE said.

"Before we exited, we heard two gunshots and there was thick smoke on the ground floor".

The man carried a 2 liter soda bottle and may have an extra container of gasoline as well, Albayalde said.