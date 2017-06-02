36 people killed in Resorts World Manila attack in Philippines

After confirming with the Philippine authorities, Taiwan’s representative office in Manila was told that four of the bodies found at the resort were identified as Taiwanese nationals, the ministry said.

However, police have insisted that it was most likely a robbery gone wrong, saying the man did not shoot at anyone and appeared to be intent just on stealing gambling chips.

He explained that the thick, black smoke had enveloped the casino area, after the carpet and gambling tables were set on fire.

However, Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said the incident was not linked to Islamist militants occupying a city in the southern Philippines. As in Friday’s incident, numerous dead were killed when they became trapped on an upper floor of the building by the blaze, which began when sparks from welding work set alight chemicals in nearby containers.

“They were not targeting the casino players, and we rushed out through the emergency exits”.

Around midnight Thursday, the masked and armed gunman forced his way into the second-floor casino and starting shooting at gambling machines and setting tables on fire, according to witnesses and police. “I think the fire quickly spread because the suspect used either gasoline or kerosene to start the fire”, he said. He said the woman was not moving after she fell, but he didn’t know what happened to her.

Dela Rosa said the alert police response to the casino attack was not a cause for alarm.

“The lone gunman committed suicide by setting himself on fire in one of the rooms on the fifth floor of the Resort World Hotel”, the National Capitol Region Police Chief Oscar Albayalde told reporters.

Travellers International Hotel Group, a joint venture between Malaysia’s Genting Group and the Philippines’ Alliance Global Group (the company behind Resorts World Manila), led the losers. I could not carry her.

“The situation in Marawi is no longer considered a law enforcement situation but a matter of national security”, he said.

He did not hurt the guard but went straight to the gambling area.

Its security team, along with the Bureau of Fire Protection, were now conducting “search and rescue operations on all floors”, the statement said.

Resorts World Manila is a sprawling integrated resort complex that is frequented by Guamanians.

The police have ruled out terrorism as the motive for the attack, CNN Philippines reported.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington was closely monitoring what he described as a “terrorist” attack unfolding in Manila.

He stressed that there is no evidence to support a claim of terrorism.

Duterte declared martial law on the southern island of Mindanao last week and has warned it could become a haven for Islamic State supporters fleeing Iraq and Syria.

An Islamic State operative earlier indicated responsibility for the casino attack, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist activity.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-Islamic State Telegram chat groups, SITE said. The attack is not believed to be linked to worldwide terrorism.

The suspect took 113 million pesos ($226,000) worth of gambling chips, which were found in a bag he was carrying.