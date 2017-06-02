7 insane stats from the Warriors’ dominant NBA Finals Game 1 victory

Durant finished with 38 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, didn’t commit a single turnover and spent much of the night guarding James on the defensive end in an impressive return to the Finals stage five years after his only previous trip with Oklahoma City.

“It’s just a little bit of swelling but has nothing to do with my performance”, he said.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks. Golden State lead Cleveland 93-72 after three. I think their play has been inspiring.

At his annual state-of-the-league address at the Finals, Silver spoke on a number of topics before Game 1 – including what’s perceived as a lack of parity. In fact the loss was number seven in eight Finals openers.

He’s still three wins away from that elusive first title, but if the Warriors get it and he continues to play at this kind of level it’s going to be very hard for the Durant detractors to suggest he didn’t do his part to earn it.

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. It was odd choice considering McGee’s very public spat with O’Neal three-plus months ago.

O’Neal also responded angrily to McGee, saying he would “smack” McGee after the Warriors big man reacted to yet more mockery.

McGee has emerged as a significant contributor off the bench during the playoffs for the Warriors.

The result was never in doubt for most of the second half and the fourth quarter was an extended garbage time, with Golden State’s lead ballooning to 24 before Durant, Curry and James all sat for the final minutes.

Before the game, Warriors coach Mike Brown, who continued filling in for Steve Kerr who is battling back surgery complications, said there would be no surprises.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago.

LeBron James finishes with a 28-15-8 line, but it’s not enough in Game 1 for the Cavs. He underwent a procedure to fix a spinal fluid leak on May 5 at Duke University but said he is still ailing and in debilitating pain. J.R. Smith scored the first basket of the Finals with a three-pointer and two teams, seemingly both anxious, spent the first few minutes trying to feel each out.

Nobody is under more pressure to perform than Durant, the lone star in the series without a championship ring. It was the second-best in National Basketball Association history after the Los Angeles Lakers took 12 in a row in 2001-02.