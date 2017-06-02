8 killed foreign fighters likely from ISIS – Lorenzana

“The coordination was not properly done so we hit our own people”.

The troops launched a counter-offensive that resulted in a series of clashes.

“We have many fears”, said Abp. Orlando Quevedo, “but, at present, we simply do not have solid and sufficient facts to absolutely reject the declaration of martial law as morally reprehensible”. Padilla said Thursday that every soldiers knows the risks of battle, adding that there will be an official investigation into Wednesday’s friendly fire incident.

Military chiefs had repeatedly said the assaults involved “precision” and “surgical” airstrikes, and assured they were not harming any of the trapped civilians or hostages.

“Marawi is a major Muslim city in the predominantly Catholic Philippines”. He said the video seems authentic, but the Rev. Teresito Suganob appeared to be speaking under duress and militants are apparently using the video for propaganda. Earlier this week, officials said government forces were in near complete control of Marawi, but rooting out the last pockets of resistance seems to be taking longer than first expected.

“Along with us are about 200 carpenters, household helpers, children and youth, and ordinary Christian settlers”, he said.

Lorenzana said that 25 other militants who died in the fighting had been identified as Filipinos. “There’s only one way, through the backdoor, maybe coming from Indonesia or from Malaysia, from Sabah”, he said.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is concerned radical ideology is spreading in the southern Philippines and it could become a haven for militants from Southeast Asia and beyond.

The army insists the drawn-out fight in Marawi is not a true sign of the militants’ strength because the military has held back to spare civilian lives.

Brigadier General Restituto Padilla told the media here that the soldiers were killed and wounded in airstrikes aimed at Islamist militants on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He is on Washington’s most wanted list with a US$5 million ($6.7 million) bounty on his head.

The University of the Philippines on Thursday denied reports that Isnilon Hapilon, the suspected Islamic State leader in Southeast Asia, studied at the premiere university before joining terrorist movements in Mindanao.

Hapilon was being protected by members of the local Maute group, a small band of militants that has declared allegiance to IS, according to the government.

A Muslim separatist rebellion in the southern Philippines has killed more than 120,000 people since the 1970s.

The Maute and other hardline groups have rejected the peace process.