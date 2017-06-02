9 local guards dead, 11 Americans wounded in Kabul

At least 11 Afghan guards working for the USA embassy were among those killed and 11 American citizens working as contractors in Kabul were among the wounded, U.S. officials said.

The bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul was claimed by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, however the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS), has blamed the Taliban-linked Haqqani network for the deadly truck bombing.

The Australian embassy nearby was also damaged and placed on lockdown – staff were reportedly shaken but unharmed.

The blast in the Wazir Akbar Khan area happened near several embassies and not far from the presidential palace.

The Health Ministry put the number of dead at 80.

Dozens were in critical condition. Hospitals frantically appealed for blood donation.

Local TV footage showed shocked residents soaked in blood stumbling about, then being ferried away to hospitals.

Afghan officials said the explosives were packed in a sewage tanker.

The Taliban denied responsibility and said they condemned attacks that have no legitimate target and killed civilians.

After the blast, bodies of victims could be seen strewn across the entire road and towering plume of smoke rose from the area. Helicopters flew over the site.

Also in the area is Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, the Presidential Palace and its intelligence and security headquarters, which are guarded by soldiers trained by the U.S. and its coalition partners.

The French, Turkish and Chinese embassies were among those damaged, the three countries said.

Security forces stand next to a crater created by massive explosion in front of the German Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Most of the casualties were civilians, but the dead included Afghan security guards at diplomatic sites. “All the targets were hit”, a Russian military statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is now on a four-nation trip to Europe, took to Twitter to condemn the attack that rocked Kabul Wednesday morning.

“I have lost my brother in the blast and the government is constantly failing to provide us with security”. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.

President Nazarbayev was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a result of the terrorist act in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has described a powerful bomb explosion that killed scores of people and injured hundreds more in Kabul’s diplomatic zone yesterday as a crime against humanity. “They must be destroyed and uprooted”.