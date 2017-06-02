A Top White Staffer Has Resigned

Dubke’s departure may be a harbinger of a major shakeup in the Trump administration.

A top communications aide to President Donald Trump has resigned, in what many inside and outside the White House see as the first shoe to drop before a wider overhaul.

In an interview for Fox News, yesterday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway confirmed that Dubke is in fact leaving the White House.

A Republican consultant, Dubke joined the White House team in February. The retired Army general is the subject of congressional, Justice Department and Defense Department investigations into his apparent failure to disclose payments he received from Russian and Turkish entities.Cohen is one of several Trump associates under scrutiny in a Federal Bureau of Investigation examination of contacts between Trump’s campaign and Russia, according to the New York Times.

The changes may also include more lawyers to handle the Russian Federation probe as part of the effort to tackle a scandal that has threatened to consume Trump’s young presidency.

The White House on Wednesday took its first public steps to cordon off response efforts to the Russian Federation probe from the day-to-day work of the administration, acknowledging openly that President Donald Trump had hired an outside attorney to handle the swirling controversy.

Other potential changes to the White House communications office are also expected, according to USA media, including fewer on-camera briefings with Spicer.

Trump also has renewed his criticism of Germany following Chancellor Angela Merkel’s suggestion that her country needs to adopt a more independent stance in world affairs.

Conway also dismissed persistent speculation that Spicer, who has been pilloried on TV comedy shows since Trump took office on January 20, was on his way out. He reportedly was involved in a back-channel plan, which never came to fruition, which would have involved a peace agreement between Russian Federation and Ukraine, and the lifting of US sanctions against Moscow.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and White House adviser Steve Bannon have been laying the groundwork for the new communications “war room” that will also involve Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, sources told Reuters news agency.

Republican and Democratic operatives in recent days have said the problem with a West Wing makeover will be finding qualified and capable Republican hands who are willing to work for a president and administration that are under federal and congressional investigation – and that have struggled to produce clear domestic victories while also angering longtime USA allies like Germany.