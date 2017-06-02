AAP to conduct its own EVM challenge

AAP, which has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to rig results in its favour, has announced that it will hold a parallel hackathon of its own tomorrow.

AAP leaders said that they would call in experts and technical authorities from various political parties, the EC and private companies that provide EVMs for this challenge.

The Election Commission will provide 14 randomly selected EVMs which were used during the general and state elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to prove that the EVMs can not be tampered with, as alleged by various opposition parties.

The AAP, the biggest critic of the voting machines, even held a “demonstration” of an EVM being hacked inside the Delhi assembly earlier this month using a replica machine.

India uses about 1.4 million EVMs in each general election to cover the vast country.

Election Commission announced on Friday that it will go ahead with its EVM Hackathon challenge scheduled for Saturday. The NCP had asked the EC about the specifics of the machines that were being used in the challenge.

The party also took a dig at the Election Commission for putting “restrictions” in the EVM challenge, the agency report added.

The division bench of Uttarakhand High Court made the announcement while disposing of a PIL against the EVM challenge.

Although the participants can open and inspect the machine, they will not be allowed to tamper with its components.

The participants will have four hours to demonstrate that the EVMs provided to them have been tampered with, he said. “Our machine is capable of getting tampered with and we have proved it”.

If the machine stops functioning as a result of its inbuilt defense mechanism, the candidate will be considered failed.

The high court, while issuing the stay order, said that the hackathon scheduled to be held tomorrow can not be organised as the poll body does not have right to organise such exercise, according to a report.

This was done following doubts raised by parties like the AAP, BSP and Congress over the “reliability” of the machines after the parties’ poor performances in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Delhi civic body polls.