ACB has filed three FIRs on complaint against CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) has lodged three separate FIRs on a criminal complaint filed against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others in an alleged PWD scam.

Police said a case was registered at the Bisrakh police station in Greater Noida in connection with the attack on Sharma and they were scanning the CCTV footage obtained from the area to identify the accused. He escaped unhurt. The incident happened near Gaurs International School in Greater Noida when two unidentified persons overtook Sharma’s vehicle and started firing at him.

Rakesh Kumar further said, “They fired at the front windshield of the auto and fled”. He was with his cousin Varun when the incident occurred.

Rahul Sharma, who runs an NGO, had complained of graft against Suresh Bansal, brother-in-law of Kejriwal, who died some time back.

In their criminal complaint, Sharma and organisation’s Secretary Viplav Awasthy have sought registration of a case against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal (who has since passed away), and a Public Works Department officer on charges of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Three cases were filed by the ACB against Bansal and others.

Sharma had earlier lodged a complaint with the police alleging that he was getting death threats for raking up the issue.

Aam Adam Party spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari, however, said that the party had nothing to do with such incidents as this was “not our brand of politics”.

He also said that nothing has been done in investigation so far.