ACLU Cheers Appellate Ruling on Travel Ban: ‘We Won’

During his presidential campaign, Trump had often spoke of wanting a total ban on Muslims entering the country.

It is now expected the issue will go to the Supreme Court, the highest federal court in the US. His controversial executive order would temporarily ban travelers from six mostly Muslim countries. While the president has broad power over immigration, “that power is not absolute”.

Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said it is the president’s “duty to protect our communities from terrorism” and vowed to bring a review of the latest ruling to the US Supreme Court.

Trump has lashed out at the judges and courts that have ruled against him, saying the 9th Circuit has a “terrible” record and calling its rulings on his policies “ridiculous”.

ROSE: Well, there’s a parallel case playing out in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on the West Coast.

The issue at hand: whether a lower court acted properly in issuing a nationwide injunction to keep the order from being enforced.

The Trump administration had urged the appeals court to ignore the statements as loose language made before the president assumed office. In an emailed statement shared by Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) to International Business Times, it said: “LIRS Applauds Decision by 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to Uphold Maryland District Court Judge’s Decision”.

“When the government chooses sides on religious issues, the “inevitable result” is “hatred, disrespect and even contempt” towards those who fall on the wrong side of the line”, wrote Chief Judge Roger Gregory, for the majority. “Rather then wait for yet another court to rule against it, Congress can and must take action that will end this discriminatory and unsafe policy once and for all”.

Judge Paul Niemeyer, one of the three dissenters, said the majority “looks past the face” of the executive order. And the majority of the circuit court judges agreed that the travel ban has constitutional problems or appears to have constitutional problems because it discriminates on the basis of religion.

Thursday’s ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit was a loss for the administration.

Gregory of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., was one of 13 justices on the panel. President Trump’s new executive order (EO), “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States”, which would have gone into effect March 16, 2017, temporarily bans USA entry for nationals from six Muslim-majority countries, including Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

This was the Trump administration’s second attempt to install a travel ban. The countries were not chosen because they are predominantly Muslim but because they present terrorism risks, the administration said. The statements also reveal President Trump’s intended means of effectuating the ban: “by targeting majority-Muslim nations instead of Muslims explicitly”. He warned that “opening the door to the use of campaign statements to inform the text of later executive orders has no rational limits”.

Sessions emphasized the Justice Department has disagreed with the court’s ruling, because it blocks the order that aims to strengthen national security.

“Surely the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment yet stands as an untiring sentinel for the protection of one of our most cherished founding principles – that government shall not establish any religious orthodoxy, or favor or disfavor one religion over another”, the ruling read.

They agree with the administration that the court should give the White House deference, especially on matters of national security.