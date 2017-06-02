Activist Probing Ivanka Shoe Supplier Detained In China

“There’s a growing and large group of consumers that want to vote with their pocketbook or their wallet, and if the company is not behaving in a way that they consider fair or right, they’re very quick to switch their purchase behavior”, he says.

The group’s executive director, Li Qiang, said that over the weekend he had lost contact with Hua and two of his colleagues, Li Zhao and Su Heng. The other two activists are presumed to also have been detained, according to the Washington Post.

Allegations the factory in Ganzhou city in Jiangxi province used student labour had been made by someone working undercover at the factory.

Still, labor abuses in China go much deeper that Ivanka Trump brand shoes, applying to numerous household products that USA consumers purchase on a daily basis.

Li said investigators had seen Ivanka Trump-brand merchandise, as well as production orders for Ivanka Trump, Marc Fisher, Nine West and Easy Spirit.

Huajian makes millions of shoes for Western brands every year.

The first suspect is now arrested in southern China and the other two are being chased by the authorities, announced China Labor Watch – an organization based in NY who stands for employee’s labor rights. On Tuesday, the Associated Pressreported that the men investigating Ivanka Trump’s factory are missing or have been arrested by local officials, an announcement that has led many to call on the fashion mogul to condemn the Chinese government’s actions.

The three activists were investigating labor conditions at Huajian shoe factories for China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit organization that aims to defend workers’ rights.

Night-shift workers at the Huajian shoe factory in Dongguan, China, on September 14, 2016. She resigned from her management role at the clothing and accessories company when she took a job in her father’s administration, but she still owns part of the business.

A spokeswoman for Ivanka Trump’s company declined to comment on the activists’ case.

“I was scared when the police called me, I was shaking with a mix of fear and anger”, Deng told the Guardian, adding she was anxious she would be unable to support their two young children as well as three elderly relatives without his income.

“So many people don’t understand factory workers’ plight”, Hau’s wife, Deng, told AFP News.

She said the police called her on Tuesday afternoon.

The families of Li and Su couldn’t be reached for comment.

This is not the first time that looking into Huajian’s work for Ivanka Trump has reportedly led to problems for Chinese citizens.

Walt Disney Co. stopped working with a toy maker in Shenzhen a year ago after the group exposed labor violations.

Ivanka Trump knew of the investigation before the activists were detained.

“We deeply hope that these detained or missing human rights workers are safe and can be reunited with their families as soon as possible”.

