Advantage Golden State Warriors in NBA finals series against Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s all just about the team, Durant insisted. If there is one facet of the game that the Cavaliers should have the unquestioned advantage, it would be on the glass. Not about a one-on-one competition.

“They’re the best I ever seen”, Lue said, flatly, during his postgame remarks when a reporter asked him to comment on the Warriors record 13-0 start to the postseason. Kyrie Irving on the switch – he moved the ball generously, tallying six assists in the first half and finished the game with eight. “He’s going to do what he does”. “Both of you really do know each other so well”. The Cavaliers would get closer. “And Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] and Draymond [Green] and Zaza [Pachulia] and the rest of the guys, we just complement each other, try to complement each other and try to make the game easier for each other”. “I just tried to stay locked in and at the same time have some fun with it”. Ironically, he coached Cleveland and a young LeBron James in the 2007 NBA Finals.

– James enters this series with 1,079 points in the Finals, the seventh-most in history.

Thompson, though, was strong on the other end as were all the Warriors on the night.

“K.D.”, James said. That’s all he needed to say. What does Kevin Durant gain by joining a team that could easily win a championship whether he is a Warrior or not? Also, look out if Golden State struggles to score in crunch time again.

“Pressure is what you make it”, Green said. “He’s a competitor. And he’s at the peak of his game. It’s a great match-up”. Although every club in every year is unique, National Basketball Association teams have long faced the same incentive to slack off in the regular season and rev up in the playoffs. Durant, a ball-dominant player who had to make considerable adjustments to his game in the Warriors’ more egalitarian system, performed with flawless balance in Game 1.

James wound up with 28 points on 9 of 20 shooting, and pulled down 15 rebounds, while Kyrie Irving delivered 24 points, making 10 of 22 shots. He was Cleveland’s best player, but the Cavaliers needed more.

But if anyone on the Warriors should have a chip on the shoulder, it’s acting head coach Mike Brown.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight”, Durant said. The big swing could come in the form of Kevin Love being dominant on the boards, in the post, and shooting lights out from distance.

For all the boffo production from their big scorers, the Warriors put up an unexceptional true shooting percentage of 50: They very much won Game 1 on the margins.

“So his length and his versatility really helped out”.

“I think we have great rapport with one another”, says Brown. He was a presence mentally and physically. “13-0. They constantly break records every year”.

Now they have Durant. This is what we live for as basketball players to be playing in these type of games that matter the most. Because he can shoot, he can drive, he can dunk, and he can get fouled and get to the free-throw line.

“Kevin’s a competitor”, Green said. “Our relationship consists of if someone needed something, we can always reach out to one another”. We’ve got to figure out how to combat that, which is going to be a tough challenge for us.

Some predictions see the NBA Finals ending quickly. Jordan and the Bulls got over the hump and got their first championship, defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in five games. He, of course, earned the NBA Finals MVP.

Durant lost to James and the Miami Heat in five games in 2012 and then James and the Cavs knocked off the 73-win Warriors in a seven-game thriller last June. If Durant shows up on this stacked Warriors team and still can’t win, he’s going to look real bad. Unbelievably, this already-loaded Warriors’ roster from previous year – led by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – got better by adding superstar Kevin Durant. “I’m cool. Have fun with that”.