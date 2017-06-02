After warm-up wins, India ready to defend Champions Trophy title

While India and Australia are being pegged as the two likeliest to meet in the final, there will be teams like hosts England who will have a lot to say about that.

“If the batsmen and bowlers do their job properly, then we will win no matter whether we play Australia, Pakistan or England“, Saha said adding he would watch the match from Kashmir where he’s heading for a holiday after a gruelling Test and IPL season.

It is South Africa that poses a large proportion of that challenge, alongside reigning champion India. With AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla in the side, one can not rule them out from reaching the knock-out stages. England impressively won a series 2-1 under the leadership of Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan missed that series due to security goal.

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has said that despite England’s fifth ranking, their one-day game has improved enough to make them real contenders. “You know, Stoinis did very well in New Zealand in the last series, and Hastings has done very well for us over in these conditions”.

In the end Bangladesh were a good 20-30 runs light as they reached 305 for 6 with Plunkett (4/59) while Jake Ball (1/82) became the first man to concede more than 80 runs in ODI cricket three times in a calendar year.

It was Tamim’s first century in an ICC tournament, but the second for Bangladesh in Champions Trophy after Shariar Nafees’ 123 against Zimbabwe in the 2006 edition.

“The wickets over here are pretty good, and the bowlers are going to have to be at the very top of their game as a result”. “We would love to play at the same pace”.

“So whatever we do first against England, we need to start well and that’s what we are focusing on”.

“It’s vital that we get off to a good start”.

At Lord’s, a green-tinged pitch did not find favour with Morgan but even on more placid surfaces the issue of how best to bat under grey skies, which can often set in all day in England, remains. There’s a bit of swing and immediately things change and you can see the way the game progresses.

“Each of us in the batting department has had our ups and downs over the years and one of the strongest parts of reinforcing the way we play and the freedom we play with is backing that up with selection”. While there are no favourites going into the clash, the Indians may have a slight edge considering their form in recent times. So many guys have said that before and it’s a bit of a cliché, but it’s important in these kind of tournaments not to look too far ahead.