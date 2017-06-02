Agencies returning copies of Senate report on torture, frustrating Democrats

They said Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, had secretly told government agencies this week to return their copies of the committee’s 2014 “Full Report on the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program” to him. “The intelligence agencies have a moral, if not legal, obligation to retain every copy of this report for posterity”, she added.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat who chaired the committee when the report was produced, had asked that it be distributed to multiple executive branch agencies, a move created to make it eventually releasable to the public under the Freedom of Information Act law.

But Democrats say the intended goal is to “erase history” and make it harder for the public to ever learn the complete details of the 6,770-page report that documents the CIA’s harsh treatment of detainees after 9/11.

With the report now being returned to the intelligence committee, it’s likely that the results of a years-long investigation into the so-called “enhanced interrogation techniques” utilized by the CIA to combat extremism may never be available to the general public. Dianne FeinsteinDianne FeinsteinTrump administration sends CIA torture report copies back to Congress Senators locked in turf battle over Russian Federation probes The case for protecting America’s intelligence agency whistleblowers MORE (D-Calif.), details the CIA’s use of waterboarding, sleep deprivation and other so-called enhanced interrogation techniques (EITs) that are considered torture by global standards.

A 528-page executive summary of the report was released publicly in December 2014 and supported arguments against the use of torture.

As the NYT explains, “The central conclusion of the report is that the spy agency’s interrogation methods – including waterboarding, sleep deprivation and other kinds of torture – were far more brutal and less effective than the C.I.A. described to policy makers, Congress and the public”.

However, as the Intercept reported previous year, at least one copy of the report will remain out of Burr’s reach – though it will stay classified for at least another decade – in Barack Obama’s presidential library. He requested agencies return copies when he became the committee’s chairman in 2015, dubbing the summary of the CIA’s tactics a “fiction”. The report concluded that interrogation techniques such as waterboarding did not elicit useful intelligence from detainees.

The return of the documents Friday was met with nearly instant backlash from Feinstein, the report’s architect, and other civil liberties advocates who are concerned that the report will be buried in a Senate vault – or possibly even destroyed. “I believe that is the intent of the chairman in this case”, Feinstein said in a statement.

Democrats on the committee derided Burr for collecting the reports without consultation.

“This study must be preserved for history, and the Senate intelligence committee will continue to conduct vigorous oversight of our nation’s intelligence agencies to ensure that they abide by both the spirit and the letter of the law that bans the practices outlined in the report”, he said in a statement. That copy is subject to the Presidential Records Act, and getting that declassified could take years and might never happen.

Democratic senators and rights groups were unanimous in their opposition to Burr’s move. “Its findings are critical to understanding how so many mistakes were made – and how to avoid making such grievous, harmful errors in the future”, Sarah Dougherty with the New York-based group said.