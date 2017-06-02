Ahead Of Possible Comey Hearing, Chaffetz Leaving Congress Early

In a statement, Chaffetz said that he had always meant for his time in Congress to be temporary, and that he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.

On Thursday, Chaffetz announced he was leaving Congress, effective June 30, a move the Utah Republican said he’d make sometime during this term. Chaffetz says he will resign from Congress.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Rep.

Washingtonian reported over the weekend that Chaffetz has been telling his colleagues in the House that he’s joining Fox News-where viewers have been able to see his grinning mug for years.

At a town hall in February, Chaffetz faced angry voters who booed and shouted “Do your job!” in videos that quickly went viral.

A packed field of Utah Republicans started shaping up Friday to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz while the governor and legislators tussled over whether the state needs to pass emergency laws to hold a special election.

Chaffetz acknowledged the speculation but insisted to reporters that “the overwhelming driving force” of his resignation was a desire to spend more time with family as he realized he was in a mid-life crisis. “And a lot of people will never ever believe that, but that is the truth”. “But that is the truth”. “We’re certainly pursuing them, and I hope we find them sooner rather than later”.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the panel, has repeatedly clashed with Chaffetz during several investigations, but told CNN that he was “going to miss him” and that he brought a “breath of fresh air” to the committee after it went through some tumultuous times under prior Republican leadership. His father’s first wife later married former MA governor Michael Dukakis.

The former kicker for the Mormon-owned Brigham Young University football team was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008.

Utah lawmakers say they want Herbert to call them into a special legislative session to settle details of the election, including a timeline.

Chaffetz now serves as chairman of the House’s Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The White House did not dispute the accuracy of those quotes. Chaffetz chairs the committee looking into the Trump’s campaign’s role in Russia’s efforts to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

But Trump complicated Chaffetz’s life. He later re-endorsed Trump shortly before the FBI announced it was reviving its investigation into Clinton’s emails.

Liberals said that he did not go after the incoming administration with almost the vigor used against the prior Democratic administration. In addition to the firing of Comey, it is conducting a probe of whether former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn misled security clearance investigators about Russian Federation contacts. Chaffetz on Tuesday requested the FBI turn over to Congress and records of communications between fired FBI Director James Comey and the president.