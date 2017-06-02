Alexander Zverev defeats Novak Djokovic, wins 2017 Italian Open

Novak Djokovic is coming off a straight sets win over Dominic Thiem that took 13 games to decide.

“No, the favourite is still definitely Rafael Nadal. It was very important for me to be able to stay this aggressive and not let him take over the game”.

“I’m happy to go into Paris [for the French Open] with a win”. Played great, served great.

“If I have half the career Novak has had, I will be just fine.”

The Serbian star will be defending his title at Roland Garros in a week’s time and has chosen 1999 French Open victor Agassi as his coach.

The last German to reach a Masters 1000 final was Nicolas Kiefer in Toronto in 2008; the last to win one was Tommy Haas in 2001 in Stuttgart. Just well done for him.

“He didn’t get much from my side”.

Despite playing twice on Saturday, when he was forced to complete his rain-interrupted quarterfinals against Juan Martin del Potro before facing Thiem, Djokovic struggled to find rhythm against Zverev. The 47-year-old remains hugely popular: a charismatic, and sometimes enigmatic, true great of the game. Zverev has dropped just two sets this tournament and is putting tons of pressure on his opponent due to ridiculous serving as of late.

Thiem nearly broke again early in the second set but Nadal managed to save two break points and go on to hold his serve.

The German was 5-0 down in the tiebreak but battled back before Isner took the match to a third set with a forehand victor.

Alexander Zverev became the first player born in the 1990s to win a Masters 1000 title, and he also became the first person from Germany to win Masters 1000 title after Tommy Haas did the same thing in Stuttgart, back in 2001.

Djokovic and Agassi were first spotted together at the Italian Open final.

Coric, a recent victor over world number one Andy Murray in Madrid, fell 6-4 5-7 6-4 to Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili, while Paire was beaten 6-7 (3/7) 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 by Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

In the women’s draw, second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic lost 6-3, 7-6 (9) to No.8 seed Elina Svitolina.

The third set was a one-sided affair as Svitolina won 6-1 in 30 minutes. The 22-year-old Ukrainian also leads the tour with 31 match wins this season, putting her among the favorites for the French Open, which starts next Sunday.

The 21-year-old Kontaveit, who beat top-ranked Angelique Kerber in the second round, saved two break points before succumbing to Halep’s clay-court prowess.