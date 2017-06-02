All Nokia Smartphones will Get Android O Update, Confirms HMD

But that’s not the only good news HMD provided to Nokia fans this week.

A spokesperson of HMD Global, who got in touch with TechRadar, told the publication, “the smartphones will get the Android O update once the new release is available from Google for their OEM partners, the same way HMD Global is committed to the monthly Android security updates”. Past rumours pointed towards a June release of the three smartphones and that has now proved to be true. The company has started rolling out “Save the Date” invite, which could mean that the brand may launch Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 smartphones in the country. Nokia 3310 (2017) may be available soon after launch.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB of RAM, the Adreno 505 GPU and a 3,000mAh battery. The device has a 16-megapixel camera on the back along with an 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

The Nokia 6 comes with a 5.7 inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display that comes wrapped in a frame forged from a single piece of aluminium.

A more compact version, Nokia 5, features a 5.2-inch HD display, Snapdragon 430 processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Coming to the cameras, the Nokia 5 bears a 13MP rear module along with an 8MP selfie snapper. The antenna lines have been moved to the top for a clean and minimalist look.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Nokia 3310 has a larger screen, a slightly redesigned keypad, a 2-megapixel camera on the rear with flash.

Android O is the current codename for the next major Android software update. There’s also a limited edition Arte Black variant of the Nokia 6. Besides, it sports a design that’s similar to that of the Nokia 6. It is unclear at the moment whether this will make it to India or not.