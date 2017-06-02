Alonso’s target for the Indy 500 is to ‘enjoy the moment’

It was intended as a celebration but turned into a nightmare.

Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, talks with his wife, Emma, during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Monday, May 22, 2017 in Indianapolis.

Alonso’s driver coach is 2003 Indy 500 victor Gil de Ferran, who is famous for his analytical approach to racing, which Dixon feels in another element that makes the 35-year-old Spaniard a threat on the sprawling 2.5 mile (4.02 km) speedway. Deciding when to pit, calculating fuel mileage and focusing on the cars nearest him on the track will determine that strategy in the middle laps, with more decisions coming in the last 50 to 80 laps.

“It was of course unexpected”.

“He has slipped in there and done a tremendous job”, Dixon said. “Definitely some highs and lows”. Selfishly, you could get jealous as a driver, but big picture, we are all benefiting from him being here.. “It was an interesting contrast”. He couldn’t reveal much about Saturday’s incident because of an ongoing investigation.

Police arrested two teenaged boys.

Dixon didn’t believe he and Franchitti were targeted.

“We all know that McLaren has not offered him the best opportunity to be competitive in Formula One, as you can see”.

As a thick crowd of global reporters pushed toward the seat Alonso was expected to take during Thursday’s media day, driver Oriol Servia approached and jokingly asked if they were waiting for him. He said fortunately he’d locked his valuables in the trunk.

“It will make you feel really small again”, Dixon said.

“I think the biggest thing is you are just hoping that everything is OK, grateful that nothing silly happened”, Dixon said.

New Zealand also doesn’t have the gun crime that plagues the United States, so “it’s nothing you expect or even really see”, he said.

Now, after his strong qualifying effort this month at Indy, Rossi is now looking to become the first back-to-back Indy 500 victor since Al Unser in 1970 and 1971.

Jackie Stewart, a three-time Formula One champion from Scotland who twice drove in the Indy 500 in the 1960s and later was an Indy 500 TV commentator, explained the Indy 500’s lure in his 2007 autobiography “Winning Is Not Enough”.

Dixon thinks he is a serious chance of winning. He’s looking forward to the 31st edition.

“And then there’s the other motorsports that I love like Rallycross as well. The culture’s different and it’s refreshing sometimes”.

“We hit the ground running”. It was his first 500 and I think only his second oval race and yet with my son Michael’s team he was quick, he was where he needed to be at the time, but it was more strategy that got him the win rather than outright speed.

Rossi won the Indy 500 from 11th on the grid previous year, an illustration of the fact that qualifying positions are not of great importance in predicting race form at the so-called “Brickyard”.

“The priority is for next year and to win the Formula One world championship”, he said.

“I think it’s cool”, he said. But drivers get out there and have a clear mind and race.