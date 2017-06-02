Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Oppenheimer upgraded Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) rating on Friday, October 2. FBR Capital maintained Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on Friday, October 23 with “Outperform” rating. The stock notched a 12-month high of $1,058.98 while $1,250.00 target is by far the most aggressive out of analysts who are now evaluating the company, $0 higher than the next highest 52-week price estimate. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, October 17.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 0.35% on Friday, reaching $991.72. Insiders sold 42,085 shares of company stock worth $37,765,241 in the last 90 days. The company has a market capitalization of $686.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $912.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $832.89. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $663.28 and a 12 month high of $979.27. Alphabet also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Over the past 2 quarters, the stock is up 25.19%, compared with a gain of almost 16.29% for 3 months and about 5.46% for the past 30 days. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 1,251 call options.

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) to report $0.00 EPS on July, 27. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and global copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://sportsperspectives.com/2017/06/02/robert-w-baird-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-alphabet-inc-googl-updated.html. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ltd. now owns 554,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $439,667,000 after buying an additional 508,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,411,505,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. State Street Corp now owns 11,946,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,128,119,000 after buying an additional 142,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,302,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,613,901,000 after buying an additional 234,618 shares during the period.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc. and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The company has market cap of $669.76 billion.