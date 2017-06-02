Alvaro Morata weighing up options, Chelsea keen on Real Madrid ace

On Saturday night, Morata’s Real Madrid take on his former club, Juventus, in the Champions League final in Cardiff.

However, it’s understood Manchester United remain interested in Morata after they abandoned their plans to secure a deal for Antoine Griezmann.

“Reports in Spain did suggest Morata was very close to joining AC Milan and we full expected that to be his first choice”.

Now Milan must convince Madrid, with a transfer fee yet to be settled.

The Portuguese is an admirer of the 24-year-old defender having already tried to bring him to Old Trafford during last summer’s transfer window.

A win for Real would see Morata become a European champion for the second time in his career.

This weekend is likely to be a huge one in the life of Alvaro Morata.

The 24-year-old appears to have chose to leave los Blancos for greener pastures and a return to Italian Serie A appears on the cards.

AC Milan are planning a return to the top of Italian football after a few years of regression and, despite Morata reportedly being keen on working with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, the report claims the Serie A club are leading the race to sign the Spaniard.

Morata has more goals (20) than starts (19) for Madrid in 2016-17 and his goal ratio is better than any other player in the squad.