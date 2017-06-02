Amazing Race finale sneak peek sees remaining teams battling at Wrigley Field

The finalists will finish in Chicago, competing for that $1 million prize, but it’s a toss up which team is going in with the best chances.

Leg 12 of “TAR 29” showed the remaining racers travelling from South Korea to the US.

After starting the leg in first place, Brooke Camhi and Scott Flanary mainly stayed in that position throughout, arriving at the first task location at Chicagoland Speedway before the other teams. Scott and Brooke were able to check their backpacks at the gate, which made their trip much lighter. Despite initially getting frustrated when she was having trouble working as a member of a pit crew on a race vehicle and telling Scott she couldn’t complete the task, Brooke managed to persevere, and she and Scott were the first to leave.

The teams proceeded to Monroe Street Station for their next clue. She whined the entire time, but what is new there? They pushed and butted heads all the way through this race the way, but now I think they have a mutual respect for each others strengths and weaknesses and they’re using humor in a great way to say, ‘Hey, we’ve got a chance to win this race. The next clue involves three riddles that teams must solve to find their next destinations. This lead them to delivering some hot dogs to Cubs fans and getting tickets to Wrigley Field.

The countries that the teams visited were listed on the scoreboard alphabetically.

It was the final task of the season, as they had to put numbers on the scoreboard for their place on each leg of the race.

They were actually through the entire board when Team Mom & Dad showed up; once Team Mom & Dad finished, then Team LoLo showed up. Joey and Tara came in second and Logan and London arrived last, placing them on the third spot. – This is certainly a surprise when you think about the start of the season and where the teams were!

