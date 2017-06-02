Amazon building sorting center in Mobile

An Amazon spokeswoman says the new facility, built amid a big expansion of the company’s fulfillment operations, will “create hundreds of new full-time jobs”. Additionally, there are more than 460,000 authors, sellers, and developers in California growing their businesses and reaching new customers via Amazon products and services.

“There are a lot of contributing factors that go into our thought process on where to place a new customer fulfillment or sortation center”, Robinson said. “We also look at the workforce and we’ve found great talent in abundance in Mobile County”.

The new 850,000 square-foot fulfillment center will be used to pick, pack and ship large items like household furniture, sporting equipment, and gardening tools, the online retailer said.

Mayor Lee Brand of Fresno said, “On behalf of the people of the City of Fresno, it is my pleasure to welcome Amazon to our wonderful city”. “We feel extremely fortunate for the investment and jobs that Amazon brings to our community”.

Also this week the company opened its fifth distribution center in California’s central valley.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) said that it will offer full-time employees a competitive salary, health insurance, disability insurance, retirement savings plans and company’s stock.

Amazon.com is opening a second warehouse in Sumner, amid a major global ramp up of its fulfillment operations. Since the program’s launch in 2012, more than 9,000 employees have pursued degrees in such fields as game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology.