Amazon is ‘awfully scary,’ says Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

If Netflix founder and CEO Reed Hastings gets his way, the streaming giant may soon become a bit more ruthless when it comes to canceling shows.

Hastings also said Amazon is “awfully scary” in response to a question about the company buying National Football League streaming rights for a reported $50 million.

Hastings said Netflix is spending more money, and its budget is also going to go up in the future. “So even if the formal framework gets weakened”, he continued, “we don’t see a big risk actualizing, because consumers know they’re entitled to getting all of the web services”. “We have to take more risk; you have to try more insane things”, he said.

“We saw higher subscription rates to Netflix from Amazon Prime than regular customers”.

“It’s not narrowly important to us because we’re big enough to get the deals we want”, Hastings said.

Not surprisingly, Hastings refused to get specific about just how many people have watched 13 Reasons: The network famously doesn’t release detailed viewership data. If this means Netflix is going to start making more great shows, it’s fine with us.

On Amazon v. Netflix: “They are trying to be Walmart; we are trying to be Starbucks”.

The annual budget for Netflix originals is already $6 billion for 2017; the idea that it will grow even more is pretty wonderful. Hastings replied that there are “no plans” for Netflix theaters, joking that televisions are so technologically advanced that it wouldn’t make sense. While it’s hard to keep up in the era of Too Much TV, it’s especially hard to stay on top of all that Netflix has to offer-and the flood of content over the last few years has dropped the streaming service’s overall quality drastically. “It’s a mix [of viewing and subscriber growth]”, he said. You may have heard about the controversy that arose surrounding Netflix’s involvement there, and today Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has spoken more about what went down.

Hastings spoke on a variety of topics-from streaming video rivals to the recent kerfuffle over Netflix movies screening at the Cannes Film Festival-in a pair of interviews on Wednesday afternoon. “There are so many great shows we don’t have yet”, he stated. It has been eight years. “Sometimes the establishment is clumsy when it tries to shut out the insurgent, and then the insurgent’s role is to play that up, which we did”.

“There’s very little causality between what a user watches in terms of sport, and what they watch in terms of drama or adventure or films”, Yellin told Trusted Reviews, referring to Netflix’s focus.