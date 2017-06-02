Amazon Japan Also Has Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Listing

Amazon Japan has joined the list of websites that have added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered‘s unannounced standalone version in their catalogs for a June release. The wind is out of Infinite Warfare’s sails, but there’s no question that Modern Warfare Remastered has the juice to be a significant draw if it were available separately.

A few weeks ago, a landing page for a standalone re-release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered popped up on GameFly.

If Activision is going to release Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered as a standalone game (and it’s looking increasingly likely that they are), the publisher is probably planning a “surprise” announcement for this year’s E3 Expo.

There have been many rumors recently suggesting that that may finally be about to change, and now another one has popped up that again suggests that the standalone release could be coming very soon.

Interestingly enough, the aforementioned release dates are similar to the ones that were seen earlier on GameFly, hinting that perhaps PS4 players may be getting a bit of a headstart here.

The Xbox One release date was noted as July 20, whereas the PlayStation 4 release was for June 20. That price point wouldn’t make sense in the USA or Europe as that price is just below that of the Legacy Edition for Infinite Warfare which comes bundled with Modern Warfare Remastered. Activision never promised that the game would one day be unbundled from Infinite Warfare, even if it seemed inevitable.