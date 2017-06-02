American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) Institutional Investors 2016 Q4 Sentiment

Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 165,767 shares. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.21. About shares traded. Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has 0.00% since June 2, 2016 and is. It has underperformed by 45.65% the S&P500.

American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) institutional sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q4 2016. The fund owned 272,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19.

About American Express Company American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. It has outperformed by 5.71% the S&P500. BB&T Capital initiated Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) on Monday, July 11 with “Hold” rating. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Therefore 25% are positive. The company was maintained on Monday, September 14 by S&P Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, December 7. UBS has “Sell” rating and $67 target. Its down -0.02, from 0.86 in 2016Q3. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold COP shares while 525 reduced holdings. Everett Harris And Com Ca invested in 0.01% or 5,552 shares. Fil has invested 0.01% in Ecopetrol SA (ADR) (NYSE:EC). Moreover, Blackrock Fund has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA). Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of HCA in report on Monday, January 4 to “Market Perform” rating. Amer Interest Gp accumulated 0.04% or 143,926 shares. Gm Advisory invested in 74,371 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 1,420 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tobam accumulated 29,554 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter worth $2,128,667,000. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 13,222 shares. Macnealy Hoover Management Inc reported 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 91,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,172 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC). The lowest target is $54 while the high is $95. American Express Co now has $71.31B valuation. American Express Company’s dividend payout ratio is now 22.74%.

Pine River Capital Management Lp increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 49,087 shares to 68,923 valued at $2.50 million in 2016Q4. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000.

Since December 7, 2016, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $19.56 million activity. Jane Street Group Llc sold 6,314 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 3.65%. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $318,940 was made by Brennan John Joseph on Wednesday, February 22. Also, EVP Marc D. Gordon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Express Co in their top 10 holdings increased from 23 to 35 for an increase of 12. Therefore 33% are positive. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Friday, January 22 report. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 22. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, April 12. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Express Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.05 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of AXP in report on Thursday, April 21 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 17 by JP Morgan. (AXP) stake by 77.5% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Analysts forecast earnings per share of $1.45, down exactly $0.65 or 30.95 % from 2014’s $2.1 EPS. AXP’s profit will be $1.29 billion for 13.50 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality.

Over the last 5 years, American Express Company has averaged a 6.70% YoY EPS growth rate and a 0.30% revenue growth rate.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2016Q3. It fall, as 73 investors sold AXP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. The investment managers in our partner’s database now possess: 729.39 million shares, up from 725.57 million shares in 2016Q3. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,374,947.28. Lba Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.themarketsdaily.com/2017/06/02/american-express-company-axp-shares-bought-by-wright-investors-service-inc.html. Decatur Cap Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,775 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Us National Bank De holds 0.14% or 539,411 shares in its portfolio.

Shares of American Express Company (AXP) opened at 78.28 on Friday. Tweedy Browne Co Ltd Liability invested in 362,608 shares. Tdam Usa owns 137,241 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sigma Planning stated it has 16,307 shares.

