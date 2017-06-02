American Mayors Vow To Fight Climate Change Despite Withdrawal From Paris Agreement

But the future of American involvement in the 2015 accord now hangs in the balance, as US President Donald Trump weighs up whether to withdraw the United States from the global pact. Trump spent much of his speech today saying he’s willing to renegotiate the accord so that it’s more fair to America.

Brunel said the withdrawal of the United States will make it more challenging to reach the targets set out in the Paris Agreement.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who will serve as president of United Nations climate talks in Germany later this year, labelled Trump’s announcement “deeply disappointing”.

In a statement backed by all 28 EU states, the European Union and China will commit to full implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, EU and Chinese officials said. They held signs and chanted, “What do we want?”

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”.

“Think of it: India can double their coal production”.

“We’re getting out”, Trump said at a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden in which he decried the Paris accord’s “draconian” financial and economic burdens.

“The decision by the United States to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change is a major disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote worldwide security”, according to a statement read by Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric to reporters here today.

Trump’s claim that India was seeking “billions and billions and billions” was also typical of the hyperbolic falsehoods he is often indulges in.

“Generations from now, Americans will look back at Donald Trump’s decision to leave the Paris Agreement as one of the most ignorant and risky actions ever taken by any President”, Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune said in a statement.

Mr Brown is about to begin a trip to China to discuss emissions-reduction policies with other leaders and has promised to fill the void left by the Trump administration. “I’m sorry”, he added. Timothy Wirth, who as the under secretary of state in the Bill Clinton administration negotiated the Kyoto Protocol that sought to limit global warming, has said that those who deny the well-established science of climate change “ought to be tried for crimes against humanity”.

As its contribution to the Paris Agreement, the US committed to reduce economy-wide GHG emissions by 19-21% below 2015 levels by 2025. The United States, which is history’s biggest carbon polluter, will join Nicaragua and Syria as the only countries in the world that are not a part of the Paris agreement. “A federal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is shortsighted and will be devastating to Americans in the long run”.

The study’s authors say to make those neighborhoods safe barriers, like those planned for Staten Island, need to be built and the world needs to combat climate change.

“We are firmly convinced that the agreement can not be renegotiated”, they added, referring to Trump’s announcement that Washington was open to negotiating a new agreement.

The Paris Agreement was signed by 195 countries in 2015 and set a goal of curbing greenhouse gas emissions, along with keeping a global rise in temperature this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. “It is a grave threat to our health, our environment, and our economy – and it is not debatable or negotiable”, said Garcetti in a statement released shortly after Trump’s announcement.