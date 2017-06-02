Americans turn out by 1000s to remember JFK

May 29th, 2017 would have been President John F. Kennedy’s 100th Birthday. Actor David Niven sat at first lady Jackie Kennedy’s right, Ethel Kennedy was second from her left.

This year marks the centennial of the birth of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 35th President of the United States, on May 29, 1917.

Before winning the presidency in 1960, Kennedy attended Harvard University, served in the Navy during World War Two, and won seats in both the House and Senate.

In Boston, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will hold a birthday celebration that includes a flyover from the U.S. Navy. Monday, May 29, 2017 marks the.

The museum has held several events this weekend to honor Kennedy’s legacy.

During his 1,036 days in the White House, President Kennedy faced down the Soviet Union during the Cuban Missile Crisis and also ramped up US involvement in Vietnam.

For many, Kennedy embodied the promise of possibility in the postwar United States, presiding over an era of hope and ambition known as Camelot before an assassin’s bullet killed him in November 1963.

A wreath-laying ceremony was being held at his gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

In Boston, the JFK Presidential Library will have free admission Monday just in time to view its new exhibit. “We fundamentally believe that JFK is a visionary who never goes out of style”.

The late president’s commitment to service also was celebrated at a Saturday ceremony co-hosted by the National Peace Corps Association.

Kennedy issued an executive order establishing the Peace Corps in 1961.