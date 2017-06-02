Ancient lake on Mars harboured diverse microbial life, shows Nasa rover data

With the help of NASA’s Curiosity rover mission, scientists have found that more than three billion years ago, a long-lasting lake on ancient Mars may have provided suitable environment conditions of different types of microbes to exist simultaneously.

Researchers state that environmental conditions in the lake differed from one part to another.

Meanwhile, this new data hints the crater not only held water but that it was retained in the ground for much longer than previously believed, the rover picked up data from lighter-toned bedrock in the crater that surrounds fractures and comprises high concentrations of silica called “halos”. This type of water features (on Earth) are known to be characterised by a stark contrast between its deep water and shallow water in terms of their chemical or physical composition, and the Martian lake conformed to this principle: its shallow water was found to be richer in oxidants than its deeper counterpart.

Co-author Roger Wiens points at the pertinence of this piece of information pertaining to Mars, explaining that it determines which minerals formed part of the sedimentary deposits. But we have to remember that at the time of Gale Lake, life on our planet had not yet adapted to using oxygen-photosynthesis had not yet been invented. “These oxidation states would be controlled by the dissolved oxygen content of the water”. As sediment-bearing water flows into a lake, bedding thickness and particle size progressively decrease as sediment is deposited in deeper and deeper water as seen in examples of thick beds from shallowest water, thin beds from deeper water and even thinner beds from deepest water.

This oxidant stratification constituted very different, co-existing environments in the same water body, says lead author Joel Hurowitz.

Well the fact that Mars had life on it or not is still unknown but finding signs of life on any planet -whether it is Mars or more distant icy world- starts with the reconstruction of the environment to determine if it was able to support life. This is one of the main purposes behind Curiosity: to explore the ancient environment of the red planet for habitable regions. Hurowitz believes that the diversity in the lake’s environment may have given opportunities to different microbe types to exist in the lake over a period. Los Alamos’ work on discovery-driven instruments like ChemCam stems from the Laboratory’s experience building and operating more than 500 spacecraft instruments for national security. These instruments are helping researchers to draw a more complete picture of the geological history of Mars.