Andy Rubin’s Essential team exploring Google Glass-like smart glasses

Andy Rubin, the man behind the world’s most popular mobile OS, last week introduced his first smartphone called the Essential Phone. According to the patent, these features could be used in conjunction with the glasses’ “dual-mode” display for AR purposes.

Discovered by PatentlyApple, one of the patents granted to Essential Products hints at a pair of glasses codenamed ‘Essential Smart Glasses.’ While the glasses look quite ordinary as per the images in the patent, they embody built-in camera and display hardware similar to how the Google Glass or the Snapchat Spectacles work. The filing describes the smart glasses would be compatible with prescription lenses, photolenses and sunglass-lenses. “Based on the environment that the user sees, and based on the direction of the user’s gaze, the processor can display an image to augment the environment around the user”, reads the patent.

Essential engineers wrote down an example of its use, where the wearer can look at a barcode of a product and get more affordable choices thanks to the wearable’s processor.

Of course it’s entirely possible – and perhaps even likely – that the actual appearance of this patent doesn’t actually depict a product in development. Plus, Essential is supposedly working on integrating augmented reality to its smart glasses. Essential has been relatively secretive, so chances are we won’t have any firm idea of what this product will be until it’s actually announced, if it does come to market at all.

The patent for Essential Smart Glasses was first shared online by Patently Apple, a day after the Essential Phone and Home device was revealed to the public.

The patent mentions that the AR tech in the Smart Glasses will be able to provide information on products that it sees with the built-in camera, like providing real-time price matching for products in a store. The smart glasses have a dual-mode display which has a single or dual camera placed on each of the glasses faced towards the user to track eye movement.