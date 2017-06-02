Angela Merkel: Trump can’t stop us on Paris deal

Mr Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, had for his part pledged to reduce United States greenhouse gas emissions by 26 to 28 per cent by 2025.

To give you a sense of just how much has changed, the president of the European Commission said he would likely now be working more closely with China than with the U.S.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May told Mr Trump in a phone call that she was disappointed, and said that the UK was committed to the deal. Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg also slammed this decision and shared his thoughts on climate change.

Musk has repeatedly voiced concern about climate change and its potential impacts, and the entrepreneur has put his money where his mouth is: In addition to his SpaceX duties, Musk chairs the solar-energy company SolarCity and is the CEO of electric-car maker Tesla.

The meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top EU officials will end with a joint statement, backed by all 28 EU states, committing the European Union and China to full implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The pictures speak for themselves and show us what he thinks of Trump’s decision. Mayors of various places in the United States took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this action and signed executive orders to continue following the Paris Agreement. “I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack”.

The Trump administration is determined to retreat to fossil fuel dependence, reversing meaningful progress and setting us on a unsafe course toward catastrophic climate change.

The decision confirms Trump’s “doctrine of America against the rest”, writes the Volkskrant on Friday.

However, he said the United States would begin negotiations to re-enter “either the Paris accord or an entirely new transaction” to “see if we can make a deal that’s fair”. France, Germany and Italy put out a joint statement nearly immediately saying the momentum generated in Paris was irreversible and they’re standing firm on not renegotiating.

French President Emmanuel Macron was damning, saying in a late-night TV address that the U.S. had “turned its back on the world”.

The billionaire philanthropist added: “Americans will honour and fulfil the Paris agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us”.

Despite the US withdrawal from the pact, Cuomo, California Gov.