Angelina Jolie’s mother influenced her own parenting

Jolie remarks that she could have lived to be her children’s grandmother.

In the intimate chat, the Hollywood star talks candidly about how Marcheline would have contributed to her grandchildrens’ lives. “Angelina is going to continue to adopt kids in the future”, one insider said according to Hollywood Life.

So, what are Pax and Maddox and the other children cooking up for Angelina Jolie’s birthday? She would like to clear up everything with Brad before going through with it. Her recent works consist of lending her voice to “Kung Fu Panda 3” and producing “First They Killed My Father” and “The Breadwinner”. The actress recently revealed that she wished her mother was there to guide her and it now seems that the loneliness is making her want Pitt back in her life as well.

The divorce with Brad Pitt has affected her so bad that she is unable to move on from her past. The A Mighty Heart actress continued in the interview that took place in April, “I would give anything for her to be with me at this time”.

“Angelina really doesn’t have any close, close friends, she keeps people at arm’s length, and Brad was her confidante, best friend, partner in crime, her everything”.

“Angelina is enjoying a low key, at home, Memorial Day”. Bertrand did get to spend time with most of the older kids. Eventually, Jolie agreed to Pitt’s regular visiting schedules and time away with their children.

Speaking to a leading daily, the Salt star opened up about her late mother and French-American actress Marcheline Bertrand and also got emotional while talking about her split with Brad Pitt.

Jolie is sad that her mother missed out on being a grandmother to her six children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

There is no real substitute when it comes to her own confidante, but Jolie is obviously determined to be there for her own children in a way that’s very much inspired by her own mother.