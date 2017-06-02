Anger as Trump announces USA withdrawal from global climate deal

The Global Times, an influential state-run tabloid, said in an editorial published on Thursday before Trump’s announcement that China was not interested in discussions about the leadership of fighting climate change and would focus on its own promises to reduce emissions.

“Industry must now lead and not depend on government.”.

Following Trumps speech, Macron spoke with the president by phone for five minutes and indicated that nothing was renegotiable in the Paris Accords,  according to a French official briefed on the conversation.

“We’re getting out but we will start to negotiate and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”, he said.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”, he added.

Cook joins a growing chorus of business and Silicon Valley executives panning the president’s decision to pull the USA out of the accord.

“We stand ready as state leaders to continue to support the achievement of the existing US Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement-and if possible to go further, faster”, the letter stated.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians were “deeply disappointed” in Trump’s decision.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that he will join the governors of California and Washington state to form a new United States Climate Alliance.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump, who has called climate change a “hoax”, has sent contradictory signals on the Paris deal.

China and the USA are responsible for some 40 percent of the world’s emissions and experts had warned it was vital for both to remain in the Paris agreement if it is to succeed.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the group’s vice president, said withdrawal from the agreement was “shortsighted” and called climate change a grave threat to coastal communities such as his, as well as the nation and the world.

Elon Musk wrote Thursday on Twitter that he is “departing presidential councils”, something he had vowed to do if Trump took this step.

Trump, tapping into the “America First” message he used when he was elected president past year, said the Paris accord would undermine the US economy, cost U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to other countries such as China.

Still, Bush made the broad and public case for USA leadership in global cooperation, even as his policies in Iraq and Afghanistan frayed some American alliances. The automaker highlighted its development of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle with 238 miles of range on a single charge and a net price of less than $30,000.

Ford spokeswoman Christin Baker said on Thursday the No.2 USA automaker believes “climate change is real, and remain deeply committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our vehicles and our facilities”.

But traditional USA allies were uncharacteristically blunt in their condemnation of Trump’s decision, which comes amid already strained relationships with the hard-charging new president.

Trump argued the Paris accord was so unfavorable to US interests that other countries were laughing at America. “America will remain a leader in environmental protection”. The other two are Syria and Nicaragua. “Our children’s generation will have to deal with the potentially catastrophic effects of this shortsighted and unsafe decision to leave the Paris Accord, and I urge all New Yorkers and all Americans who care about our health, our security, and our economy to raise their voices and speak out forcefully against this decision”.

And after Trump announced the decision, The Weather Channel updated its homepage to illustrate what it thinks is at stake.