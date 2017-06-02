Angry Europe vows to defend climate pact after Trump pullout

Speaking specifically about the Paris deal Thursday, notable climate skeptic Sen.

“We note the United States’ decision with regret”, they said, describing the carbon-curbing accord as “a vital tool for our planet, our societies and our economies”.

The readout added: “He noted America’s strong record in reducing emissions and leading the development of clean energy technology, and he reiterated that the United States under the Trump Administration, will be the cleanest and most environmentally friendly country on Earth”.

Martin Schulz, leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, tweeted: “You can withdraw from a climate agreement but not from climate change, Mr. Trump”.

“Our commitment to the Paris Agreement is unshakeable”.

“The US, as the second largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and more importantly, one of the world leaders, would have played a key role in creating the much needed global paradigm shift towards a more climate-resilient and climate-smart future”, the Climate Change Commission (CCC) said in a statement.

“Europe will lead through ambitious climate policies and through continued support to the poor and vulnerable”. He said he wanted to potentially re-enter the agreement after renegotiating America’s terms in it, “to see if we can make a deal that’s fair”. Musk had earlier vowed to step down if the President pulled out of the pact.

By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge. Offering a glimpse into his apparent anxiety over how he’s viewed on the world stage, Trump argued that the same countries practically begging him to stay in the Paris accord were in fact mocking the United States’ participation.

“I think that measuring with precision human activity on the climate is something very challenging to do, and there’s tremendous disagreement about the degree of impact”, Pruitt said in a CNBC interview in March. For example, in November 2012, he said on Twitter that “the concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make USA manufacturing non-competitive”.

Donald Trump said the global accord was “partial” to India and China.

In reacting to Trump’s announcement that he was withdrawing the us from the Paris climate accord, China reaffirmed its commitment to the landmark agreement and is poised to spend heavily in coming years on renewables.

Japan’s foreign ministry said the Trump administration decision “is regrettable”, while Japanese environment minister Koichi Yamamoto said: “It’s as if they’ve turned their back on the wisdom of humanity”.

“The Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations, while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”, May told Trump by phone, it said in a statement. He helped broker the climate change agreement in 2015, and at the time, touted it as the “best chance we have” to save the planet.

She said the situation was very different to when the United States pulled out of the Kyoto climate agreement in 2001.

China, the world’s largest carbon emitter, said it would stick by its commitments to the Paris agreement despite the U.S. decision. “The rest of the world can not let the USA drag it down”.

Oxfam France branded the decision as “shameful and irresponsible, scorning people and world peace”.

Since the election, administration officials have labored to explain that Trump does not intend to insulate the US from the rest of the world or leave allies in a lurch.

The move strikes a blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distances America from its closest allies.