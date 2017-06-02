Another Warriors-Cavaliers Finals clash not bad for NBA

In which members of the Fear the Sword staff predict the Finals.

The Warriors like to run, and the key for the Cavs is to slow them down. Neither the Eastern Conference nor the Western Conference Finals were particularly close.

POWER FORWARD: Draymond Green vs. Kevin Love.

Golden State fields a starting lineup that features four All-Stars who are among the best at their respective positions in the league. Ultimately, I think that wins out.

“The biggest thing would be simply winning the series regardless of his stats would say a lot”. For that reason I’ve decided to make a handy guide for all those out there who think Michael Jordan was the King of Pop and Kobe is just a type of beef to assist in your enjoyment of the next four to seven games. However, the three teams Golden State faced were the 8 seeded Trailblazers, a Jazz team without George Hill and the Spurs, minus Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker. “So it will be exciting”, said Cavs guard Kyrie Irving.

The Warriors hold the fourth-best post-season offensive rating of all time, and there’s probably still room for improvement. I’m not into lopsided games.

It comes at little surprise that the 2017 NBA Finals are a rematch of last year’s championship series.

For whatever reason, I don’t know why, but a month ago, man, it got worse.

But with fans now accustomed to seeing Golden State and Cleveland meeting on the Finals stage, ABC could be stuck with a short series lacking fresh narratives with which to hook viewers.

Durant took his former Oklahoma City Thunder team to the NBA Finals in 2012, where they fell in five games to a Miami Heat squad that featured current Cavaliers forward LeBron James. He may not be out there long if the Warriors decide they need more mobility against Thompson, who is almost averaging a double-double and shooting 60 percent while creating plenty of extra possessions with his offensive rebounding for the Cavaliers. I would rather have him like this than like he was going into the last Final.

“It’s been a long journey, some ups and downs but it’s well worth it once you get here in the Finals“, Williams said.

The Cavaliers will be hoping that swingman Kyle Korver (6.4 postseason average) and guards J.R. Smith (6.6) and Iman Shumpert (4.7) step up their performances in the series. Heart of the Underdog in full effect. Sportsbooks will be pulling hard for the Warriors over the Cavaliers. The Warriors have firepower, depth, versatility, and most of all, and overwhelming amount of talent.

Van Gundy also thinks the Cleveland Cavaliers don’t have a shot against the Warriors this time around.

The Warriors seek a fifth National Basketball Association title in franchise history on the 70th anniversary of their first, which came in 1947 when the team was based in Philadelphia. Insert qualifying and hedging statement here. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals. Golden State Warriors’ Zaza Pachulia shoots during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

“I’ve still got to do my routine, put in the same work and execute on the court no matter what I’ve been through”.