Anthony Weiner cries while apologizing in court

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-NY) pleaded guilty Friday in a Manhattan federal courtroom to sending explicit text messages to a 15-year-old girl in North Carolina.

Updated to include guilty plea. His sentencing hearing is set for September 8.

Weiner, once a rising talent in the Democratic Party, admitted to sending explicit photographs and messages to a 15 -year-old high school girl last year as his wife worked on Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The investigation infamously intersected a year ago with the 2016 presidential campaign, when agents seized devices and found emails between Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin, Weiner’s estranged wife and a top Clinton adviser.

Weiner ran for New York City mayor in 2013 before the second sexting scandal hit.

In late August, longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin announced she and Weiner were separating after allegations he sent sexually suggestive photos again – this time with an unidentified woman in her 40s described as divorced. He must register as a sex offender under the deal, as well, the Daily News reported. “I knew this was a morally wrong as it was unlawful”, Weiner told the court.

Leathers said she encouraged the underage girl to report Weiner to the Federal Bureau of Investigation – a move that resulted in the agency’s re-opening of its probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails.

The teenage girl and her father, whom BuzzFeed News interviewed in October, said they have no comment.

The former congressman told the judge that “these destructive impulses brought great devastation to family and friends, and destroyed my life’s dream of public service”.

The revelations came a month after photos surfaced of Weiner sexting a woman while his 4-year-old son was sleeping in his bed.

During that federal investigation, at least one device used by Weiner and Abedin was discovered. And yet I remained in denial even as the world around me fell apart.

Many Democrats, including Clinton, have said the timing of the announcement that the investigation had been renewed contributed to her November loss.

Weiner also claimed at the time that he was “likely” the subject of a hoax.