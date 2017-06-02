Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting scandal

Weiner, 52, broke down in a NY court on Friday when he pleaded guilty to sexting the teenager, from North Carolina.

The FBI began investigating Weiner in September after the 15-year-old North Carolina girl told a tabloid news site, the Daily Mail, that she and the disgraced former politician had exchanged lewd messages for several months.

Abedin brought an anonymous versus anonymous action in Manhattan Supreme Court Friday, and she’s asking for the court to seal the case, according to the New York Post. There is not expected to be a battle over custody of their son or their assets. Then-FBI Director James Comey told Congress in late October he was therefore reopening the probe into Clinton’s apparent mishandling of work-related emails as Secretary of State, but later said the messages changed nothing. Anthony claimed that the relationship with the North Carolina teenager “who said she was a high school student” began after she got in touch with him online.

In the courtroom, a tearful Weiner read a statement: “I accept full responsibility for my conduct”.

The court hearing was an emotional episode for a teary-eyed Weiner, according to WSJ’s white-collar crime investigative reporter Erica Orden, who was in attendance.

Weiner’s attorney, Arlo Devlin-Brown, said in a statement that the former politician “accepted full responsibility for the inappropriate, sexually explicit communications he engaged in early previous year”.

Weiner will live the rest of his life as a registered sex offender.

Weiner, 52, saw his political career implode after a series of scandals involving his inappropriate sexual exchanges with women online. “I am sorry”, he said at the time.

Weiner ran for New York City mayor in 2013 before the second sexting scandal hit.

It’s all awful and now criminal and even worse because it was during a federal investigation into this latest episode that Weiner’s electronic devices were seized and eventually discovered to have emails on them that reopened the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

Clinton recently attributed her election loss in part to Comey’s announcement.