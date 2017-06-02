Apple, Microsoft and others urge Trump to keep Paris climate pact

Mayor Martin J. Walsh yesterday slammed President Trump’s expected decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, promising to continue the city’s push to reduce emissions – though one fiscal watchdog said Walsh should re-examine his position with the possibility of losing federal support. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, has come to the view that the standards set out in the agreement did not work for the USA economy and the question was whether to try to change those standards within the agreement or pull out, another senior administration official said.

“I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden”.

The U.S.is the world’s second-largest emitter of carbon, following only China.

But a USA withdrawal from the deal would give China more opportunity to burnish its image as a global leader.

That fight has played out within the Trump administration. And Trump has reversed himself before on major policy pledges, including on whether to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement, a step the president no longer favors.

“The U.S.is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers”, it read.

Trump’s influential daughter Ivanka Trump’s preference is to stay, but she has made it a priority to establish a review process so her father would hear from all sides, said a senior administration official. The official, who is involved in preparing the meeting between European Union officials and China’s premier, was not authorized to speak publicly and discussed the matter on condition of anonymity because the meeting statement was not finalized.

Trump has several potential options.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible, and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, wrote French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni.

The emissions goals are voluntary with no real consequences for countries that fail to meet them.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

The president could decide to stay in the treaty, but adjust the voluntary USA targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Guterres said he will also rally countries to raise the bar on efforts to limit temperature rise and the United Nations system to promote climate action.

In his first five months in office, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has so far publicly avoided challenging President Donald Trump.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America’s pollution contributes so much to rising temperatures.

Gutteres never mentioned the American leader by name in his speech at New York University’s Stern School of Business, his first major address on climate change since taking the reins of the United Nations on January 1.

The pact was the first legally binding global deal to fight climate change.

He also pointed to the opportunities that climate action can provide, such as through the creation of jobs and increased economic growth.

The Sierra Club’s executive director, Michael Brune, called the expected move a “historic mistake which our grandchildren will look back on with stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”. What’s more, over the haul, climate change itself threatens to impose huge costs on the economy.

Since taking office, the pair have moved to delay or roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive long-struggling United States coal mines.

In this May 18, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington.