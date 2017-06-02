Apple’s Cook says disappointed in USA exit from climate pact

In intial statements, USA corporate heads and business leaders have largely rejected Donald Trump’s portrayal of his decision as a needed corrective to unfair climate rules.

“But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair”. This, the United States president’s biggest worldwide policy decision to date, is an ill-thought-through move that will retard worldwide efforts to tackle global warming and has already provoked a furore of global condemnation. But he indicated that was hardly a priority. “If we can, great. And if we can’t, that’s fine”.

The European Union’s top climate change official, Miguel Arias Canente, said in a statement that Trump’s decision to leave the Paris accord made it “a sad day for the global community”, adding that the bloc “deeply regrets the unilateral decision”.

However, Indian-American Republican leader from Virginia, Puneet Ahluwalia, said it should not have come as a surprise that Trump pulled out of the deal.

Chief executive Odd Arild Grefstad cited the growth of renewable energy in USA states such as Texas, New York and California as signs that “the world has started the transition from fossil to a renewable economy”.

Paris Agreement aims to put in place a new technology framework and enhanced capacity-building, supporting action by developing countries and the most vulnerable countries, in line with their own national objectives.

Russian Federation joined the chorus speaking out for the climate accord.

Did Trump kill the Paris climate accord? Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the U.

“If President Trump wants nations like China and India to take stronger and swifter action on climate, then he should do so through the accountability and enforcement provisions in the Paris Agreement, not by breaking our word and storming out of the room”, Pelosi said. Customers in other countries might also seek to boycott USA products in retaliation for Trump leaving Paris.

Bainimarama said the decision is a grave disappointment for citizens of places like his Pacific island nation and USA coastal cities like NY and Miami that are vulnerable to climate change.

Trump announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from the pact, which was inked under President Obama.

“International agreements aside, we remain committed to creating a better environment”.

They argued that remaining in the pact would be beneficial to the United States economy and industry. Many American multinationals, including in the energy sector, argue that it is better for the United States to keep a seat at the table and influence an accord that big U.S. businesses are ultimately likely to have to abide by in coming years. The decision could be reversed by the next president – or even Trump himself.

Trump’s Democratic rival in the 2016 election said in a tweet, “The world is moving forward together on climate change”. She says Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord “leaves American workers & families behind”.

Hours ahead of Trump’s announcement, China’s Premier Li Keqiang pledged to stay the course on implementing the climate accord in a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and urged other countries to do likewise. Exiting the agreement, which climate scientists admit isn’t enough to save the world from catastrophe, is a “greedy, selfish, and immoral decision”.

Inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk said he would keep his promise to end his participation in two presidential councils after Trump issued his decision. There, shareholders ignored the company’s recommendation and voted to require it to report on how climate change will affect its business, a first step in acknowledging the seriousness of climate change.

During his first foreign trip that concluded recently, Trump was under huge pressure to uphold the Paris Agreement, not just from the world leaders but also Pope Francis.

Meanwhile, General Motors, the No. 1 USA automaker, said it would continue its commitment to “creating a better environment”. The automaker highlighted its development of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle with 238 miles of range on a single charge and a net price of less than $30,000.

Pelosi said that by walking away from the pact, Trump is abandoning America’s leadership in the fight against climate change and sending a strong message to the rest of the world to design clean energy solutions and create jobs elsewhere.

Scientists say Earth is likely to reach more unsafe levels of warming sooner as a result of the president’s decision because America contributes so much to rising temperatures.