Ariana Grande benefit concert to air on ABC

The concert, dubbed One Love Manchester, will start on Sunday at 7 p.m. United Kingdom time/2 p.m. ET. Tickets for the show sold out in less than six minutes.

The singer is officially back on United Kingdom soil after being seen disembarking a private jet on Friday June 2 ready to begin rehearsals for the concert set to take place at Manchester’s Old Trafford on June 4.

“We’re working hard to get tickets direct to fans”.

Ticketmaster is now dealing with problems after more than 10,000 people attempted to claim free tickets put aside for those who attended Grande’s Manchester Arena gig on the night of the bombing.

But within hours some started appearing on secondary ticketing websites – which gives touts the potential to profit from what is supposed to be a charity event.

Isaac Forjani told the BBC it’s “not easy” being connected to “22 lost, innocent lives”. In a statement, the platform said that it was additionally removing the sale of any items “which profits in any way from the tragedy in Manchester” and restricting the accounts of sellers who attempt to do so.

Ticketmaster said it was also cancelling tickets of people who were reselling them. I then paid £100 for a £45 ticket on Viagogo. “I can’t imagine what it feels like for the families of those who lost their loved ones in Manchester“. The event will be broadcast in 38 countries, including Canada, Australia, China, Brazil, France, Italy, Sweden and Norway.

In the UK, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester will all broadcast the concert live, in a programme hosted by Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want. In the United Kingdom, the BBC will cover it live from 6:55 p.m.to 10 p.m. on BBC One.