Ariana Grande Plans Manchester Blast Benefit: “We Won’t Let Hate Win”

Details and a date for the concert will be released at a later date.

“I want to make one thing very clear to Jeremy Corbyn and to you, and it is that there can never, ever be an excuse for terrorism”, May said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday placed the country on its highest level of terror alert, which means a new attack is believed to be imminent. Armed police officers and soldiers were deployed at soccer matches, concerts and other big events.

Ariana Grande will return to Manchester to host a benefit concert for the victims of a devastating bombing attack on Monday (22 May). The straps of a knapsack are visible on his shoulders.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspect was detained in Wigan, a town to the west of Manchester. More than 100 people were injured and 64 are still in hospital.

British Prime Minister Theresa May confronted President Donald Trump about the leaks during their meeting at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

She said the G7 would press tech companies to develop abilities to identify “extremist material and hateful propaganda”, remove the material automatically, and report such content to authorities.

“In the light of the developments, the independent joint terrorism analysis center has this morning taken the decision to reduce the threat level from critical to severe”.

Authorities chased possible links between Abedi and militants in Manchester, elsewhere in Europe, and in North Africa and the Middle East.

British police arrested a man on Friday in connection with the suicide attack in Manchester as investigators focussed on tracing a second device believed to have been assembled by the bomber Salman Abedi. All are men, aged between 18 and 44.

Police disclosed new details about Abedi’s’ movements, saying he returned to Britain four days before the attack.

Abedi’s father reportedly protested his son’s innocence in the hours before his arrest.

He died in the attack outside an Ariana Grande concert.

– Police arrest three more men in south Manchester, a short walk from the house where Abedi lived.

Earlier on Saturday, police evacuated as a precaution an area of the Moss Side neighborhood in Manchester as they searched a property as part of a probe into the deadly bombing.