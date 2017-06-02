Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert: ITV Moves ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Finale

Meanwhile other social media users have slammed those who’re trying to profit from the charity event, which takes place on Sunday to raise funds for those affected by the Manchester bombing on 22 May.

Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Take That will be supporting Grande at the concert, which will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, home of Lancashire Cricket Club.

Here’s sincerely hoping the event organizers are able to untangle the ticket confusion at the earliest opportunity so that the “Dangerous Woman” singer’s good deed can reach the concert-goers who need it most.

eBay has reacted and said that it’s trying to remove any listings as soon as they appear.

In a statement on Twitter last week, referring to the attack, Grande wrote:”We won’t let this divide us”.

Tickets for the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday have sold out in under 20 minutes. She asked how that could possibly be fair and said the company has not thought things through in terms of distributing these free Ariana Grande concert tickets.

All proceeds from the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross to support grieving families and victims of the attack.

While Ticketmaster seems to be working on the problem in terms of fans who purchased tickets via GETMEIN!, fans who went through viagogo and have been effected as well are not having much luck at this time. “This has been an incredibly traumatic event and numerous people who’ve contacted us already are struggling to cope, but we know with time many will be able to recover, it just takes time”.