Arnold Schwarzenegger Tears Into Donald Trump Over Paris Climate Deal Withdrawal

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co CEO Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after US President Donald Trump said he would withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Supporters of the accord condemned Trump’s move as an abdication of American leadership, an worldwide disgrace and a monumental foreign policy blunder.

But after citing the 200,000 annual deaths in the US from air pollution, he said people just couldn’t “sit back and just do nothing while people are getting sick and dying” anymore. “Especially when you know there’s another way”.

As one of the world’s top carbon polluters, the USA took a leadership role in the agreement under President Obama, who pledged to cut the nation’s emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025. Trump also is proposing sharp cuts to US budgets for humanitarian and development assistance for the world’s poorer nations.

Miguel Arias Cañete, EU Commissioner of Climate Action and Energy, accused the United States of turning its back on efforts to save the planet. Coal production fell over the past several years, with a slowing economy as one factor. It could meet its 2030 target a decade early. China still accounts for about half of global coal consumption.

India needs to take special note of Trump’s move because in his Paris Accord withdrawal speech he has directly invoked only two countries – China and India.

“Acknowledging that the global nature of climate change calls for the widest cooperation by all countries and their participation in an effective and appropriate response, in accordance with their common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities and social and economic conditions”.

In Paris, the venue for the pact, French President Emmanuel Macron turned Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan on its head, saying in a rare English-language statement that it was time to “make the planet great again”.

In the lead-up to the announcement, 18 members of the US House of Representatives from California, Washington and OR urged their state leaders to form a “green wall” in the West to “maintain climate leadership in the United States”.

The re-emergence, however, has spooked neighbors as China wields growing economic and military clout.

A recent survey by Yale found that the majority of Americans in every state across the country were in favour of the Paris agreement, with that number of those in favour working to roughly seven in ten. China is finding willing partners not just in the developing world, but also in the West. To work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment. While it tops the world in the amount of energy it sources from solar and wind, its economy remains reliant on energy-intensive, intensely polluting industry.

Renewables employ more than 3.6 million people in China – more than a third of the industry’s global total.

He said that participating would undermine the US economy, wipe out U.S.jobs, weaken American national sovereignty and put the country at a permanent disadvantage to the other countries of the world. Trump said the accord “disadvantages the United States to the exclusive betterment of other countries” and targeted India and China specifically.