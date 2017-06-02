Arsene Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal

The “full review” conducted by Wenger and Gazidis is likely to have involved conversations about restructuring the backroom department at the club. The status quo proved too appealing for both sides, with Wenger opting against a new challenge despite recently talking up the offers he has rejected.

Writing in his column in The Sun, Wright said: “I’ve got a nasty feeling Arsene Wenger will walk away from the Arsenal job today, leaving the club totally in the lurch”. “When you can be where you love to be, that’s easy”.

The main thing is that Wenger is staying; his current contract was set to expire on 30 June.

It is now 13 years since Arsenal, who are expected to spend in excess of £100m this summer, last won the Premier League. We’ll surely be seeing some changes to Arsenal FC in the coming years.

The positive finish to the season certainly helped to make the meeting run smoothly, although there has always been the sense that Kroenke was ready to stand by Wenger.

The report also says Stan has already made it clear that his support lies with the Frenchman and he has pledged to back him in the transfer window to get the stars we need to win the Premier League title next season. Arsène is the best person to help us make that happen.

The club’s statement also mentioned the £40 million investment in facilities at the London Colney training centre and the Academy at Hale End in the last two years, something which often flies under the radar.

Saturday’s FA Cup triumph took Arsenal ahead of Manchester United as the most successful team in the history of the competition.

“Together, we are much, much stronger than we are when we are arguing and trying to prove who’s right and who’s wrong. If the support is not forthcoming, we stand ready to step in and do everything we can to deliver success on and off the field”. “He is one of the greatest managers of all time“.

The 28-year-old Chilean, though, has made it clear to be a great player you need to win trophies on a regular basis ― two Copas America have sated his global appetite ― hence why Bayern Munich’s apparent interest in him could turn his head. However, former England captain Gary Lineker believes the Wembley win over Chelsea is papering over the cracks and can not see Arsenal back in the top four next term.

“I just said: ‘Good luck for the season, Arsene”. “We can move up to the next level”.

“He would’ve had to go to from club to club”, the former Arsenal captain said.