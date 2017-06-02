As Trump Exits Paris Agreement, Other Nations Are Defiant

They are four female coal miners and they each voted for President Trump based on one issue: bringing coal jobs back to the U.S.

Emily Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, said: “The leaders of France, Germany and Italy are absolutely right to stand by the Paris Agreement and make clear to Donald Trump that it is not up for renegotiation”.

Shmidt took the opportunity to remind Trump and the world that the lovely glaciers of Mount Rwenzori will disappear without the Paris Agreement.

“Even though Donald Trump is trying to save this industry, I think it’s a bit like trying to save the eight-track tape in a world of compact discs and digitized music”, said Max BoyKoff, a science and technology professor at the University of Colorado.

Venezuela and Argentina also denounced the decision.

Small island nations fighting rising sea levels also reacted harshly, saying Mr Trump’s decision was “highly concerning for those of us that live on the frontline of climate change”.

The global response to Trump’s move was immediate with European and Chinese leaders pledging to push forward with the agreement.

“In addition to being disappointed, I’m also angry”. “By withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement, President Trump commits today a mistake with fatal consequences”.

Trump said his administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

NY governor Andrew Cuomo, California governor Edmund Brown Jr., and Washington state governor Jay Inslee said they’re forming a coalition of states committed to fighting climate change.

“They found a number that made the point they want to make”, Jacoby said. “I call on them, come and work here with us, to work together on concrete solutions for our climate, our environment”.

Borrowing from Trump’s famous slogan, Macron added: “We all share the same responsibility to make our planet great again”.

White House officials were unable to provide firm details about how and when the United States would leave, but acknowledged that under the deal, formal withdrawal may not take place until after the 2020 election.

He criticised the pact as a job-killer that put the United States as an unfair advantage.

In Berlin, Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret at the decision, and called for a continuation of “climate policies which preserve our world”.

In London, British Prime Minister Theresa May told Trump that the climate accord was a safety net for future generations, Downing Street said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the agreement had not been reached easily and it represented the broadest consensus of the worldwide community.

Now that the USA has pulled out of the deal, China, the world’s second largest emitter, becomes the dominant negotiator in climate change talks – and China’s ties with India remain tense.

Leaving the agreement is largely symbolic, Boykoff said.

Applauding Trump for taking such a decision, Pruitt said America finally has a leader who answers only to the people – not to the special interests who have had their way for way too long.

“The future is in newer, cleaner and renewable technologies, not in fossil fuels”, said the society’s president, Venki Ramakrishnan. Sweden has contributed US$581 million, which works out to a little less than US$60 per person, six times the amount the United States is pledging per capita.

Trump’s “America First” mantra, underscored by his condemnation of both Bush’s wars and Obama’s diplomacy, has signaled a new strain of isolationism.