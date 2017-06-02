Asia stocks rally as Nikkei tops 20000

Japan’s Nikkei share average broke through the 20,000-point barrier for the first time since December 2015 on Friday after a batch of strong United States economic data lifted Wall Street and the U.S. currency against the yen.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.6 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.6 percent, topping the psychologically important 20,000-point mark and taking the benchmark to its highest level since August 2015.

CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 111.62 yen from 111.35 yen while the euro strengthened slightly to $1.1221 from $1.1216.

“Earnings are good in Japan, Europe and America”.

“You’ve got very low implied volatility and very low realized volatility and when you aggregate that all together”, it is a strong picture, he said.

Former FBI Director James Comey will testify next Thursday before a U.S. Senate panel investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, in a hearing that could add to difficulties facing President Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, Korea’s Kospi and Taiwan’s Taiex were also on target to reach multiyear closing highs when they finish trading on Friday. The indexes were respectively up 0.9% and 0.5%.

“The U.S. slowdown in the first quarter was due to soft consumption”.

Overnight, a rally in US stocks took all three major indexes to fresh closing highs. “Japanese stocks would have risen to this level earlier if we did not see global risks and the rising yen”, said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. In addition to how many jobs US added last month, analysts are also keen to see how much average hourly earnings grew.

Mainland China was the main outlier for stocks in Asia on Friday, as markets there have been under pressure after a private gauge of Chinese manufacturing activity released Thursday showed a contraction in May, the first contraction in almost a year. Australia’s S&P/ASX advanced 0.9 percent to 5,788.10 while Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent to 3,105.25.

Equities from Australia to Hong Kong climbed after the S&P 500 Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs.

The MSCI world equity index.MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 45 nations, rose 2.41 points or 0.52 percent, to 466.2.

The index retreated, though, after news emerged late in the morning that 36 people had been asphyxiated by a fire (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/34-reported-dead-in-botched-casino-robbery-in-philippines-2017-06-01) the gunman set as he tried to escape with more than $2 million in casino chips. It was last up 0.5%.