Asian Markets Soar After Trump’s Paris Withdrawal Announcement

The 61 mayors who previously pledged to ignore President Donald Trump’s climate change policies have upped their commitment after he announced his intent to withdraw the USA from the Paris climate accord: At least 61 cities are adopting the historic agreement themselves.

“As of today, the United States will cease all implementation of the nonbinding Paris accord and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”, Trump said – a phrase seeming to contain a logical contradiction.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry association warned that USA companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision. Almost 200 countries joined the landmark deal forged under Trump’s predecessor. Syria and Nicaragua are the only other non-participants in the accord. They also encouraged “all our partners to speed up their action to combat climate change“.

USA payments to the UN Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries cope with the effects of climate change, will stop.

Much like the British vote to leave the European Union, the true costs of Trump’s decision will only become apparent once it is too late. The rest of the world will be sad to see an America that has been left behind, owing to Trump’s decision.

Trump did little to quell those concerns Thursday.

Trump, who has called climate change a hoax, said his administration would begin negotiations either to re-enter the Paris accord or to have a new agreement “on terms that are fair to the United States, its businesses, its workers, its people, its taxpayers”.

Mr Trump characterised the Paris agreement as a deal that aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.

The Paris Climate Accord was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in hopes of slowing global warming. The leaders, many of them long-time allies of the USA, rejected Trump’s suggestion that the deal could later be renegotiated. “The report is a useful statement of what might happen if the Trump administration got its way”, says David Keith, professor of applied physics and public policy at Harvard University. And Trump has reversed himself before on major policy pledges, including on whether to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement, a step the president no longer favors.

“In Berlin, Greenpeace activists projected Trump’s silhouette onto the side of the US embassy along with the words “#TotalLoser, so sad!”

U.S. Senator from New York Chuck Schumer. Voreqe Bainimarama said he tried to persuade Trump to stick with the agreement, as nations tackle “the greatest challenge our planet has ever faced”. The day before Li came to visit her in Berlin, Merkel had welcomed the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

We might charitably assume that Trump simply does not understand the implications of his decision.

Alas, far more are disappointed than pleased by Trump’s decision to stall America’s progress. She added, “I believe that the issue of Paris is so important that one simply can’t compromise on it”.

The U.S. previously pledged in 2015 to cut its greenhouse gas emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025 as part of the agreement.

President Trump railed against the Paris climate agreement in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, but it was hard to reconcile his description of the climate accord with the real one.

The report highlights other actions by Trump that could hurt US climate efforts. “As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States”.

“I think it slows down this rush toward punitive measures against the United States industrial base and mining industry”, Hamilton said.