Associate: Fired FBI head OK’d to testify before Senate

The House panel pursuing its own investigation of the Trump campaign and possible Russian Federation ties has also sought information from Comey, asking the FBI to turn over documents related to his interactions with both the White House and the Justice Department.

But House Intelligence committee staff members would not confirm the reports, and one said whatever subpoenas might have been issued were not part of the committee’s Russian Federation probe and had not been approved by the Democrats on the committee.

“If the reports are accurate”, said a senior aide to a committee Democrat, “subpoenas related to the “unmasking” issue would have been sent by Chairman Nunes acting separately from the Committee’s Russian Federation investigation”.

Nunes told attendees that months before Trump tweeted that the Obama administration had wiretapped Trump Tower, he knew about incidents of the previous administration “unmasking” or revealing the names of Americans incidentally caught up in surveillance.

His subpoenas were apparently meant to determine the motivation of officials including former National Security Advisor Susan Rice, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power. The names of unmasked individuals remain hidden from the public as the material remains classified. Her role in the unmasking appears to the committee larger than previously known, even eclipsing the roles of Brennan and Rice, unnamed Capitol Hill sources told Fox News.

The California Republican initially spearheaded the House intelligence committee’s Russian Federation probe, but stepped aside after a string of controversial actions that raised questions about his independence leading the investigation.

They are focused on the accusations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, as well as on Flynn, who was sacked three weeks into the new administration for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his meetings with Russian officials.

Swalwell said Nunes’ comments disappointed him and went against the committee’s ideal bipartisan nature.

Epshteyn, who grew up in Moscow, worked a short time in the White House press office. Did he leap from a auto, dash to a secret meeting at the White House, hold a press conference, talk to Paul Ryan, go back to tell the White House what the White House told him, hold another press conference, and slink away in shame? Nunes retained his power to issue subpoenas.

Nunes had stepped aside from his committee’s probe in April, The Washington Post reported.

When reached for comment by The Times, Nunes’ spokesperson issued a statement saying: “For the LA Times to tout comments I made in front of 700 people, which attendees broadcasted on Facebook Live and which reflected themes I’ve discussed repeatedly this year, as some sort of unique revelation is the epitome of lazy reporting and fake news”.

That Nunes has launched a new investigation into a process called “unmasking” at this time is somewhat surprising.

Flynn also declined the Senate intelligence committee’s request for an interview, and on May 22 rejected their subpoena for documents, citing the Fifth Amendment constitutional protection against self-incrimination. The Senate Intelligence Committee is running its own inquiry, while the FBI has carried out a broad counterintelligence investigation since July 2016.

Comey’s testimony probably will focus on the private meetings the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director had with Trump and subsequently chronicled in internal memos and recounted to associates who have divulged their contents to The Associated Press and other media outlets.